England knocked out of Champions Trophy by Afghanistan
Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group B - England v Afghanistan - Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan - February 26, 2025 Afghanistan's Gulbadin Naib celebrates taking the wicket of England's Liam Livingstone with teammates REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
27 Feb 2025 01:28AM
LAHORE, Pakistan : England were knocked out of the Champions Trophy after they suffered an eight-run defeat against tournament debutants Afghanistan in a Group B match on Wednesday.

Opener Ibrahim Zadran smashed 177 off 146 balls, the highest score in the tournament's history, to help Afghanistan overcome Jofra Archer's three early wickets and rack up 325-7.

Joe Root's classy 120 kept England alive in the chase until the 46th over but Afghanistan chipped away with regular wickets eventually bowling them out for 317 with one ball left in the innings.

Azmatullah Omarzai was the pick of the Afghanistan bowlers claiming 5-58.

Source: Reuters
