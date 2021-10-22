Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England launches bid to host 2025 women's World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England launches bid to host 2025 women's World Cup

England launches bid to host 2025 women's World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - England Womens Rugby World Cup Winners Press Conference - Twickenham Stadium - 18/8/14 England's Rachel Burford shows off her winner's medal outside Twickenham stadium as the victorious Women's Rugby Cup 2014 winners arrive back home. Action Images / Jed Leicester

22 Oct 2021 06:54PM (Updated: 22 Oct 2021 06:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England will bid to host the women's rugby World Cup in 2025, the country's Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday.

England's 'Red Roses', the world's top-ranked women's team, have twice won the World Cup - in 1994 and 2014.

They finished runners-up at the last edition in 2017 after losing to New Zealand, who are five-times winners.

England hosted the women's World Cup in 2010, with games played at the University of Surrey and Twickenham Stoop, but RFU chief operations and finance officer Sue Day said matches will be held at the Twickenham Stadium in 2025, if they win hosting rights.

"As we have seen from other home World cups in cricket, hockey and netball, a RWC would further advance all women's sport and nothing would beat watching the Red Roses compete in front of a full capacity crowd at Twickenham Stadium," said Day.

The next edition of the women's World Cup is scheduled to be held in New Zealand next year after the 12-team tournament was postponed for a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RFU chairman Tom Ilube told British media last month that England is also keen on hosting the men's 2031 World Cup.

On Wednesday, the United States said it is looking to host the men's World Cup in 2027 or 2031 and the women's World Cup in 2029.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us