Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England looking to burst Smith's bubble in Ashes, says Pope
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England looking to burst Smith's bubble in Ashes, says Pope

England looking to burst Smith's bubble in Ashes, says Pope
Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - June 8, 2023 Australia's Steve Smith celebrates reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
England looking to burst Smith's bubble in Ashes, says Pope
Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - June 7, 2023 Australia's Steve Smith in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
England looking to burst Smith's bubble in Ashes, says Pope
Cricket - England v Ireland - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 2, 2023 England's Ollie Pope walks after losing his wicket off the bowling of Ireland's Andy McBrine Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge
England looking to burst Smith's bubble in Ashes, says Pope
Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - June 8, 2023 Australia's Steve Smith takes a catch to dismiss India's Virat Kohli Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
09 Jun 2023 12:55PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England's Ollie Pope said they have to get Steve Smith out of his bubble during the Ashes series and will look for ways of making the Australian run machine as uncomfortable as possible at the crease.

Smith batted for 5-1/2 hours against India in the World Test Championship final at the Oval before he was out for 121 from 268 balls on day two.

It was his 31st test hundred, and seventh in England, and served as a reminder of the threat the former Australia captain poses for the Ashes.

The 34-year-old will look to reprise his performance from the 2019 Ashes series in England, where he amassed 774 runs in his four tests, and Pope said the hosts may look to "quirkier" ways of getting his wicket.

"It's obvious he knows these conditions," he told British media on Thursday. "He's been an amazing player for a long time and had a lot of success in all different conditions ... What's made him successful is his stubbornness.

"We know exactly how he's going to operate, how he's going to want to score his runs and he's not going to move from that during this five-match series whether he scores runs in the first two or three matches or not.

"That's exactly the bubble that we've got to try and get him out of ... We might be looking at even quirkier ways to challenge him, test him out and make him as uncomfortable as we possibly can to try and get his wicket."

The five-test Ashes series begins at Edgbaston on June 16.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.