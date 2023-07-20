Logo
England lose opener Duckett after Australia bowled out for 317
England lose opener Duckett after Australia bowled out for 317

England lose opener Duckett after Australia bowled out for 317
Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2023 Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett, caught by Alex Carey Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2023 England's Chris Woakes holds up the ball as he celebrates a five-wicket haul in Australia's first inning Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2023 England's Chris Woakes celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Josh Hazlewood, caught by Ben Duckett Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Cricket - Ashes - Fourth Test - England v Australia - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 20, 2023 Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with Alex Carey after taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett, caught by Alex Carey Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
20 Jul 2023 08:14PM
MANCHESTER, England : England lost opener Ben Duckett early, but safely navigated through to lunch with no further damage to sit on 61-1 in their first innings, having bowled Australia out for 317 on day two of the fourth Ashes test on Thursday.

With the weekend weather forecast promising rain, England are in a race against time to get the win they need to level the series.

With Australia resuming on 299-8, England looked set to wrap up the tourists' innings quickly after Jimmy Anderson dismissed Pat Cummins off the first ball of the day, but they took another 30 minutes to remove Josh Hazlewood.

Zak Crawley got England's reply off to a positive start with a boundary off the first ball, but Duckett fell for one as he was caught behind off the bowling of Mitchell Starc.

Crawley survived one DRS review late in the session to remain unbeaten on 26, while Moeen Ali passed 3000 international test runs to move onto 31.

A draw or a win for Australia in Manchester will ensure they retain the Ashes, while victory for the hosts will level the series and take an exhilarating contest to a decider at the Oval in London next week.

Source: Reuters

