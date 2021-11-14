England make it eight in a row against Australia with 32-15 win

LONDON : England chalked up an eighth successive victory over Australia on Saturday as tries for Freddie Steward and Jamie Blamire and the pinpoint goalkicking of Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith settled a penalty-ridden game 32-15 for the hosts.

England made most of the running in the first half and scored a superb try through fullback Steward after seven minutes but as both teams conceded a succession of penalties, Farrell and James O’Connor punished each other from the tee to keep it tight at 16-12 at halftime.

The ragged, indisciplined nature continued in the second half – Australia were hit with two yellow cards in the game - with neither side really threatening the tryline but England still in the ascendancy.

Farrell, winning his 100th cap for England and the Lions, went off injured after landing five penalties and a conversion but Smith added another penalty to stretch the lead before replacement hooker Blamire sent the home fans wild when he galloped in from 60 metres in the final minute.

England have now won all eight of their games against the Wallabies, who conceded 18 penalties, since they lost to them in the pool phase to be knocked out of the 2015 World Cup.

"We stuck at it," said coach Eddie Jones. "We've had a tough week. Two COVID, Kyle Sinckler was injured in the first 10 minutes of the match - he was incapacitated.

"Australia have been in a bubble since June, so congrats to them for staying in it."

Saturday's game certainly won't be the most memorable of the encounters for many of the fans but for fullback Steward, who nabbed his first international try, it will never be forgotten.

"It's an incredible experience. Running out in front of 80,000 here, it's the stuff of dreams," he said after being named man of the match. "Marcus (Smith) was brilliant, he put me through the gap, I dived over and it was just elation."

That try came after seven minutes when Smith slipped a well-disguised inside pass to Steward, who then left Kurtley Beale clutching air with a killer step.

England had most of the attacking initiative but failed to cash in on some good opportunities and though Australia conceded 10 penalties in the first 35 minutes, the hosts were also punished as Farrell and O'Connor popped over a succession of straightforward three-pointers.

Australia wing Tom Wright was sin-binned for a high shoulder hit on a rampaging Jamie George after 30 minutes but England failed to make their numerical advantage pay as another penalty each made it 16-12 at halftime.

O’Connor’s fifth immediately after the restart briefly closed the Wallabies to within a point but a second yellow for prop Angus Bell gave Farrell three more points.

Again though England failed to press it home before his return as the emptying of both benches took the momentum out of the clash.

With Farrell off injured, Smith added a further penalty to make the game effectively safe and the crowd got the lift they so desperately wanted when Sam Simmonds broke up a final Australian attack in his own 22 and fed Blamire to trundle home.

After thumping Tonga last week, England complete their autumn campaign against South Africa while Australia, beaten by Scotland and struggling to overcome some big-name absences, play Wales, both next weekend.

"It's the final game and we want to go into the Six Nations with a South African scalp," said Jones.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Toby Davis)