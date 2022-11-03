Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England make two changes for women's WC semi-final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England make two changes for women's WC semi-final

England make two changes for women's WC semi-final
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Women's World Cup - Pool C - France v England - Okara Park, Whangarei, New Zealand - October 15, 2022 England's Claudia MacDonald in action REUTERS/David Rowland
England make two changes for women's WC semi-final
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Women's World Cup - Pool C - France v England - Okara Park, Whangarei, New Zealand - October 15, 2022 England's Hannah Botterman in action REUTERS/David Rowland
03 Nov 2022 05:41AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 05:51AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England coach Simon Middleton has made two changes for Saturday's women's Rugby World Cup semi-final against Canada in Auckland.

Claudia MacDonald returns on the left wing after missing top-ranked England's last two games due to injury.

Hannah Botterman starts at loose-head prop alongside hooker Amy Cokayne and Sarah Bern in the front row.

"If you see an opportunity to improve or create different pictures that you believe could benefit the team's performance, you have to be brave enough with your selections to make those calls," Middleton said.

"Canada are an opponent we know well with great pedigree and history in the women’s game. We know they are a strong side."

England team:

15 Helena Rowland14 Abby Dow13 Emily Scarratt12 Tatyana Heard 11 Claudia MacDonald 10 Zoe Harrison 9 Leanne Infante

1 Hannah Botterman2 Amy Cokayne 3 Sarah Bern 4 Zoe Aldcroft5 Abbie Ward6 Alex Matthews7 Marlie Packer8 Sarah Hunter

Finishers16 Lark Davies 17 Vickii Cornborough 18 Maud Muir 19 Rosie Galligan 20 Poppy Cleall 21 Lucy Packer 22 Holly Aitchison 23 Ellie Kildunne

 

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.