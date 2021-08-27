Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Football: England boss Southgate says he received abuse for encouraging vaccination
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Football: England boss Southgate says he received abuse for encouraging vaccination

Football: England boss Southgate says he received abuse for encouraging vaccination

England manager Gareth Southgate. (Photo: Reuters/Andy Rain)

27 Aug 2021 12:19PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2021 12:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England manager Gareth Southgate said he suffered abuse after joining a British government initiative to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Southgate, 50, recorded a video supporting the vaccination programme as part of a campaign to urge younger people to get inoculated, which he said was a "responsible" thing to do.

"Of all the things that I've received abuse for over the summer, of which there's been several, that's probably the one I've received the most abuse over," Southgate told British media.

"Our only way out of this pandemic is vaccination, certainly for vulnerable people. I understand a lot of young people aren't so keen, they are questioning things - I don't know whether that's accurate or not."

Southgate, who named a 25-man squad for next month's World Cup qualifiers on Thursday (Aug 26), said he knew he would face an angry reaction for supporting vaccination.

"When you want to try to make a difference, and take the right sort of stance on taking the knee and other things, then you know you are not going to please everybody," he said.

"It's not necessarily accurate to say that as a young person you are not going to have complicated symptoms.

"But I know the take-up is very varied across clubs and that's for individuals. If they are over 18 then they have the right to make their own decisions."

England will play World Cup qualifiers against Hungary, Andorra and Poland from Sep 2 to 8 and are currently leading Group I with nine points from three games.

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

football England COVID-19 vaccination World Cup

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us