Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England manager Southgate intends to stay on until 2024 - reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England manager Southgate intends to stay on until 2024 - reports

England manager Southgate intends to stay on until 2024 - reports

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - England v France - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - December 11, 2022 England manager Gareth Southgate looks dejected after the match as England are eliminated from the World Cup REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo

18 Dec 2022 09:09AM (Updated: 18 Dec 2022 09:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England coach Gareth Southgate intends to continue in his job until the conclusion of the European Championship in 2024, multiple British media outlets including Sky Sports reported on Saturday.

The 52-year-old Southgate will inform the English Football Association (FA) of his decision before Christmas, according to Sky Sports.

The FA declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

England were knocked out of the World Cup in Qatar in a 2-1 loss to France in the quarter-final.

"Whenever I finish these tournaments, you need time to make the correct decision. Emotionally, you're going through many different feelings," Southgate told reporters when asked about his England future after their tournament exit.

Southgate, who led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the final of the delayed Euro 2020 tournament last year, signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 in November last year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.