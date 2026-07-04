England unconcerned by altitude, atmosphere ahead of Mexico World Cup tie

KANSAS CITY, Missouri: England are not shying away from the formidable task awaiting them at the Azteca Stadium, saying they welcome the challenges posed by altitude, a hostile atmosphere and the high stakes of a World Cup last-16 showdown against hosts Mexico.

With fears that Mexico supporters could seek to disrupt England's preparations, the fact that the hosts are conditioned to play at a lung-busting 2,200 metres above sea level and reports that kick-off could be brought forward to noon, the match is shaping up to be one of the toughest of the tournament.

England, however, insist they would not have it any other way.

"The build-up and everything around it, the different obstacles we have to face, I think just adds to that kind of adrenaline, that kind of excitement that you have as a team, and the prospects of getting to a quarter-final of a World Cup, and what that means to us as players, as well," attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers told reporters on Friday before the team departed for Mexico.

"With that extra bit on top, I think it's a great occasion.

"Of course, we know the difficulties, how well they're playing, the atmosphere, and all of that," he added. "But we know that if we're for our best, we can beat pretty much anyone."

FIFA is reportedly considering changing the kick-off time on Sunday (Jul 5) due to severe weather, including a risk of flooding, in Mexico City. Mexican media reported that the match would kick off at noon local time (6pm GMT), rather than its originally scheduled 6pm start (12am GMT).

Mexico stormed into the knockout phase unbeaten and without conceding a goal, ending a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory when they beat Ecuador in the round of 32.