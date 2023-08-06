Logo
Sport

England midfielder Walsh joins squad for training on eve of Nigeria game
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Champions League - Semi Final - First Leg - Chelsea v FC Barcelona - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - April 22, 2023 FC Barcelona's Keira Walsh Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

06 Aug 2023 11:06AM
BRISBANE : England midfielder Keira Walsh trained on Sunday with the European champions on the eve of the Lionesses' last-16 game against Nigeria, her first time to participate in training since suffering a knee injury on July 28.

Walsh left the pitch on a stretcher with what looked like a serious injury during England's 1-0 win over Denmark on July 28, and sat out their 6-1 rout of China to cap the group stage.

The team announced a day later that Walsh had not suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament, but it is still not known when she will be able to play. England won all three of their group games at the World Cup to finish atop Group D.

Walsh is considered on the world's top midfielders, signing a three-year deal with Barcelona last September for a world-record fee of around 350,000 pounds ($401,170).

Source: Reuters

