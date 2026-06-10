England miss automatic World Cup spot as Spain top group, France and Denmark qualify

LIVERPOOL, England, June 9 : England beat Ukraine on Tuesday but failed to secure automatic qualification for next year’s Women’s World Cup after finishing level on points with Spain in their group, while France and Denmark sealed their places.

The Lionesses recorded a comfortable 3-0 victory over Ukraine at Everton Stadium, with Jess Carter, Georgia Stanway and Beth Mead on target, to move to 15 points.

However, World Cup champions Spain retained top spot in League A Group 3 on a superior head-to-head record after thrashing Iceland 6-1 away, Vicky Lopez scoring twice to clinch qualification.

“It’s mixed feelings,” Stanway told ITV Sport. “It’s very rare to get 15 points and not win the group. That shows our level and consistency, but we know our performance against Spain wasn’t good enough.”

Mead echoed the disappointment. “It’s the nature of the competition and very tough when you are in a group with Spain. We’ll stay motivated to qualify through the play-offs,” she said.

In Group A2, France booked their ticket to Brazil with a 1-0 home win over Ireland, with Melvine Malard scoring just before halftime. Despite finishing with 10 players after Thiniba Samoura’s late red card, France held on to top the group, two points clear of the Netherlands, who beat Poland 3-1. Ireland finished third on nine points.

Denmark secured first place in Group A1 with a dominant 4-1 win away to Serbia. Amalie Vangsgaard scored twice, while Pernille Harder converted a penalty after Allegra Poljak had cancelled out Cecilie Floe’s early opener.

Germany had already qualified from Group A4 ahead of the final round of fixtures.

The Women’s World Cup will be held in Brazil from June 24 to July 25 next year.