England miss record target against Australia in thrilling Ashes draw

:England fell agonisingly short of a record target in test cricket after Australia staged a remarkable fightback to draw the one-off women's Ashes test at Canberra's Manuka Oval on Sunday and take a 6-4 lead in the multi-format series.

Set 257 to win in 48 overs, the visitors had looked on their way to a famous victory on the back of a devastating 52-run stand between Natalie Sciver (58) and Sophia Dunkley (45) before late strikes from Australia meant they finished on 245-9.

The chase would have needed them to beat the previous best of 198 set by Australia more than a decade ago.

On a final day that had its share of twists, England lost six wickets for 27 runs after Annabel Sutherland (3-69) and Alana King (2-39) turned the match in Australia's favour with half an hour to go.

"Brilliant test match and I thoroughly enjoyed it," said England captain Heather Knight, who was named player of the match for her knocks of 168 not out and 48. "I don't think it deserves a draw in the end, does it? But delighted the way the girls fought and it is really pleasing."

Australia earlier declared on 216-7 after resuming day four on 12-2, with Beth Mooney top-scoring with 63 and Ellyse Perry (41) and Ashleigh Gardner (38) making crucial contributions.

Australian skipper Meg Lanning said: "I still didn't know what happened in the last hour. We declared wanting to take those 10 wickets. Obviously, England batted really well but proud of the way we got back into the game taking wickets."

The two sides next play a three-match one-day international series, which starts in Canberra on Thursday. England need to win all three games to regain the Ashes.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and William Mallard)