England move closer to victory at Lord's

LONDON :England claimed four wickets to close on a famous win with India struggling on 112-8, still 80 runs behind the hosts at lunch on a tense final day of an enthralling third test at Lord's on Monday.

Jofra Archer bowled Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes trapped KL Rahul lbw and Archer brilliantly caught and bowled Washington Sundar to leave India reeling at 84-7.

Ravindra Jadeja (17 not out) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (13) defended stubbornly, however, before Chris Woakes had the latter caught by wicketkeeper Jamie Smith just before the interval.

Pant played an extraordinary one-handed straight drive for four off Archer to move to nine, but the fast bowler responded two balls later with an excellent delivery which uprooted his off stump.

Stokes snared KL Rahul lbw for 39, the England captain dropping to his knees and imploring the umpire to give him out.

He refused to do so but England called for a review and the decision was overturned to huge cheers from the crowd.

Washington Sundar was next to fall for a duck, Archer leaping to his right to take a superb one-handed catch off his own bowling and reduce India to 84-7.

Jadeja and Reddy frustrated England with solid defence until Woakes found the edge of Reddy's bat to give the hosts a huge lift as they left the field to warm applause from a packed crowd.

The series is level at 1-1.