Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England name Jon Lewis as women's team head coach
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England name Jon Lewis as women's team head coach

19 Nov 2022 12:43AM (Updated: 19 Nov 2022 12:43AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England named Jon Lewis as the new head coach of their women's cricket team on Friday.

The 47-year-old former England men's seamer will replace Lisa Keightley, who left the position in August.

"It’s very exciting to have been appointed Head Coach of the England Women’s team. It’s a new challenge and one that I can’t wait to get stuck into," Lewis said.

"I’ve watched from a distance over the last few years and it’s clear that there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about this team’s chances going forward."

Lewis and his new team will depart for West Indies on Nov. 29.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.