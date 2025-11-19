Logo
England name pace bowler Wood in squad for first Ashes test
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - International Test Match Series - Third Test - England Practice Session - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 9, 2025 England's Mark Wood and head coach Brendon McCullum during practice Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

19 Nov 2025 05:07PM
England have included pace bowler Mark Wood for the first Ashes test against Australia as the country's cricket board announced a 12-player squad on Wednesday.

Wood, who was cleared of a hamstring injury last week, will be part of a potent pace attack featuring Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Gus Atkinson and Ben Stokes.

Spinner Shoaib Bashir has also been added to the squad despite recent struggles, having recorded combined figures of 2/151 from 24 overs in a pre-Ashes warm-up match.

Ollie Pope has secured the number three batting spot ahead of Jacob Bethell, as England prepare for the opening test that begins in Perth on Friday.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Mark Wood.

Source: Reuters
