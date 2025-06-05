Logo
Sport

England name squad for India Test series opener at Headingley
Sport

England name squad for India Test series opener at Headingley

England name squad for India Test series opener at Headingley

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - International Test Match Series - England v Zimbabwe - Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain - May 24, 2025 England's Ben Stokes in action. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

05 Jun 2025 04:32PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England have named a 14-player squad for the first match of the Rothesay Test Series against India, which is set to begin on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds.

Ben Stokes will lead the squad as captain and Surrey bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton returns to the Test line-up for the first time since earning his sole cap against New Zealand at Headingley in June 2022.

The 31-year-old is still under close medical review after breaking his right little finger during the first One-Day International against the West Indies at Edgbaston last week.

Durham seamer Brydon Carse, as well as Warwickshire’s Jacob Bethell and Chris Woakes, were recalled after featuring in England's Test tour of New Zealand in December.

Surrey's Gus Atkinson was ruled out of selection due to a hamstring injury sustained during the one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last month.

England will play five Test matches against India over the next couple of months, finishing on August 4 at the Kia Oval in London.

SQUAD

Ben Stokes, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes.

Source: Reuters
