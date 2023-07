England have named an unchanged team for the fifth and final Ashes test against Australia at The Oval from July 27-31, the English Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Australia retained the urn after rain washed out the final day of the fourth test at Old Trafford, leaving England trailing 2-1 in the series.

ENGLAND SQUAD

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.