Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England name unchanged team for second New Zealand test
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England name unchanged team for second New Zealand test

England name unchanged team for second New Zealand test

Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan - October 7, 2024 England's Ollie Pope REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/ File Photo

04 Dec 2024 06:28PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Ollie Pope is set to continue as England wicketkeeper in the absence of an injured Jordan Cox, with the visitors naming an unchanged playing eleven for the second of their three-test series against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Pope took up wicketkeeping duties after Cox fractured his thumb during a net session. Replacement wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson has flown to New Zealand, but the team have decided to put their faith in Pope for the second test.

Middle-order batter Pope, who previously served as wicketkeeper when Ben Foakes fell ill in 2022, impressed behind the stumps in the first test, taking two catches. He also scored 77 in the first innings.

England, who won the first test by eight wickets, will look to win their first test series away from home in two years when the second test gets underway in Wellington on Friday.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, ⁠Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes (captain), Chris Woakes, ⁠Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement