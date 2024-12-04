England name unchanged team for second New Zealand test

Ollie Pope is set to continue as England wicketkeeper in the absence of an injured Jordan Cox, with the visitors naming an unchanged playing eleven for the second of their three-test series against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Pope took up wicketkeeping duties after Cox fractured his thumb during a net session. Replacement wicketkeeper Ollie Robinson has flown to New Zealand, but the team have decided to put their faith in Pope for the second test.

Middle-order batter Pope, who previously served as wicketkeeper when Ben Foakes fell ill in 2022, impressed behind the stumps in the first test, taking two catches. He also scored 77 in the first innings.

England, who won the first test by eight wickets, will look to win their first test series away from home in two years when the second test gets underway in Wellington on Friday.

England playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, ⁠Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes (captain), Chris Woakes, ⁠Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir.