England name unchanged XI for must-win third T20 against India
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second T20 International - India v England - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - January 25, 2025 England's Brydon Carse celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Washington Sundar REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second T20 International - India v England - M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - January 25, 2025 England's Jos Buttler in action REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo
27 Jan 2025 08:21PM
England have named an unchanged XI for Tuesday's third T20 International (T20I) against India in Rajkot, a must-win game for the visitors who are 2-0 down in the five-match series.

Brydon Carse, who replaced Gus Atkinson in the second T20I, was retained in the team by coach Brendon McCullum after the bowling allrounder scored a quick 31 and took three wickets as England narrowly lost by two wickets.

"Every time you pull on an England shirt, you try and put in a good performance, but you know that there's guys waiting in the wings," Carse told reporters after his fifth T20I appearance.

The T20I series concludes on Sunday, to be followed by three One-Day Internationals as both teams prepare for the ICC Champions Trophy, which kicks off on Feb. 19.

England XI: Jos Buttler (captain), Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Source: Reuters

