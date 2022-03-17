Logo
England named Chef de Mission for British team at Paris Games
17 Mar 2022 11:03PM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 11:03PM)
LONDON : Mark England will be Chef de Mission for the British Olympic team for the third consecutive Games at Paris 2024, the BOA announced on Thursday.

England, who led the British team at the Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo Olympics where the nation secured a combined 131 medals, is only the fifth person to serve at three Games.

"There remains no greater honour than being asked to lead Team GB as Chef de Mission at the Olympic Games," he said.

"Paris 2024 will be an incredible Games for Team GB and the British public can look forward to another wonderful summer of sporting achievement from the country's finest athletes."

England, awarded an OBE for his services to Olympic sport in 2016, oversaw a 374-strong athlete delegation in Tokyo last year and was praised for ensuring it was entirely COVID 19-free.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

