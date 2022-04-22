Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England number eight Simmonds a doubt for Australia tour
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England number eight Simmonds a doubt for Australia tour

England number eight Simmonds a doubt for Australia tour

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England Training - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - March 11, 2022 England's Sam Simmonds during training Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

22 Apr 2022 11:50AM (Updated: 22 Apr 2022 11:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England number eight Sam Simmonds could miss their tour of Australia in July due to an issue with his hip and groin, with his Premiership club Exeter Chiefs awaiting further assessments to determine the best course of treatment.

Exeter director Rob Baxter said Simmonds would meet with specialists to discuss the injury, which ruled the 27-year-old out of last weekend's Champions Cup defeat away to Munster.

Simmonds featured in all five of England's Six Nations matches this campaign. England are due to play three tests against Australia, starting in Perth on July 2.

"We are still monitoring it," Baxter told British media. "There are some treatment options, a lot more is going to be known this week. It doesn't necessarily need to be season over for him but we just need to assess everything correctly.

"Without him getting all the consultants' feedback, it's at what level they think any intervention is required at this stage.

"So I don't want to say he will definitely be back for England and I don't want to say he will definitely be back for us at the end of the season because I don't think it is as simple a prognosis as that."

England swept the Wallabies 3-0 on their last tour of Australia in 2016.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us