England pay the price for poor start against Scotland

EDINBURGH, Feb 14 : England’s 12-match winning run was brought to an abrupt halt by Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday as they paid the price for a sluggish start and spending 30 minutes down to 14 men.

Henry Arundell’s early yellow card contributed to Scotland romping into a 17-0 lead inside the opening quarter-hour, and when the winger was cautioned again, he received a 20-minute red card before the end of the first half.

"We are bitterly disappointed at that first 20 minutes, the lead Scotland got ahead of us, and playing for such a long period with 14 men,” said coach Steve Borthwick.

"The way Scotland moved the ball to the edges without our winger, it exposed us there, and it gave us too much to do."

Borthwick said he had expected a fired-up Scotland, especially after all the criticism heaped on them following their defeat to Italy in Rome last weekend.

“We knew they would come out and play with a whole lot of emotion. They are very good players in a very good team,” he added.

"There has been a lot of talk about (Scotland coach) Gregor Townsend, but his players really showed up today; they really performed and really played for Gregor today.

"They don't play like that in every single game. We will look at where we weren't good and we will work on those things.”

England, who still have a chance for Six Nations success, play Ireland at home next Saturday before matches next month in Italy and France.

"This championship is full of good teams, and these contests are hard-fought. Today, we gave ourselves too much to do. There is plenty for us to learn from and take forward," the coach said.

"Win or lose, we will always be working to be a better team."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)