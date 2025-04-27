Logo
England pip brilliant France 43-42 to claim seventh straight Six Nations
Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations - England v France - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London, Britain - April 26, 2025 England's Sarah Bern in action with France's Manae Feleu, Alexandra Chambon and Madoussou Fall Raclot Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
England pip brilliant France 43-42 to claim seventh straight Six Nations
Rugby Union - Women's Six Nations - England v France - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London, Britain - April 26, 2025 England's Abby Dow celebrates with Emma Sing after scoring their seventh try Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
27 Apr 2025 01:56AM
LONDON :England overcame an irrepressible France 43-42 at Twickenham on Saturday to clinch a Grand Slam and seventh successive Women's Six Nations title, that also extended their record winning streak in the tournament to 34 matches.

The Red Roses were clinical in attack during a breathless first half that saw tries from Abby Dow, Emma Sing(2), Lark Atkin-Davies and Claudia MacDonald, but leaked three scores to their resilient and opportunistic visitors to squander a 31-7 lead and leave it 31-21 at halftime.

England captain Zoe Aldcroft finished after Abby Dow cut through before French winger Kelly Arbey replied as the game sustained its breakneck, tit-for-tat pace in the second half.

France were never out of the game and when Joanna Grisez scorched over down the left to make it 43-42 with a minute left to go, the upset for an England team that had not lost a Six Nations game since 2018 looked on before the hosts finally triumphed.

It was a showcase of attacking rugby from both sides that left serious questions about England's defence, ahead of a home World Cup in August that they are desperate to win and exorcise the demons of their defeat in the 2021 final.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters
