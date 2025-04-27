England pip brilliant France 43-42 to claim seventh straight Six Nations

LONDON :England overcame an irrepressible France 43-42 at Twickenham on Saturday to clinch a Grand Slam and seventh successive Women's Six Nations title, that also extended their record winning streak in the tournament to 34 matches.

The Red Roses were clinical in attack during a breathless first half that saw tries from Abby Dow, Emma Sing(2), Lark Atkin-Davies and Claudia MacDonald, but leaked three scores to their resilient and opportunistic visitors to squander a 31-7 lead and leave it 31-21 at halftime.

England captain Zoe Aldcroft finished after Abby Dow cut through before French winger Kelly Arbey replied as the game sustained its breakneck, tit-for-tat pace in the second half.

France were never out of the game and when Joanna Grisez scorched over down the left to make it 43-42 with a minute left to go, the upset for an England team that had not lost a Six Nations game since 2018 looked on before the hosts finally triumphed.

It was a showcase of attacking rugby from both sides that left serious questions about England's defence, ahead of a home World Cup in August that they are desperate to win and exorcise the demons of their defeat in the 2021 final.

(Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Pritha Sarkar)