Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England plod to 47-1 after early loss of Crawley
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England plod to 47-1 after early loss of Crawley

England plod to 47-1 after early loss of Crawley
Cricket - Second Test - West Indies v England - The Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - March 16, 2022 England's Joe Root in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
England plod to 47-1 after early loss of Crawley
Cricket - Second Test - West Indies v England - The Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - March 16, 2022 West Indies' Jayden Seales celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Zak Crawley Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
England plod to 47-1 after early loss of Crawley
Cricket - Second Test - West Indies v England - The Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - March 16, 2022 England's Alex Lees in action as he hits a four Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
17 Mar 2022 12:36AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 12:36AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jayden Seales took a wicket in his second over but England otherwise survived the first session unscathed to reach 47 for one at lunch on day one of the second test against West Indies in Barbados on Wednesday.

Fast bowler Seales removed England opener Zak Crawley for a seven-ball duck, coaxing the 24-year-old into getting a faint edge on a rising delivery, which was caught by wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva.

Alex Lees (16) and Joe Root (31) were at the crease at the end of the first session after England won the toss at the Kensington Oval.

West Indies bowled well to keep the scoring rate in check on a placid wicket, but will rue a missed opportunity to send Root back to the dressing room.

The England captain benefited from a huge slice of luck on 23, when a Jason Holder delivery appeared to nick his bat and carry into Da Silva's hands, but West Indies, who had earlier wasted a review, decided against another one.

The opening test in North Sound, Antigua, ended in a draw and West Indies fielded an unchanged team for the second match.

England made two changes, with pace bowlers Matt Fisher and Saqib Mahmood making their test debuts after coming in for Craig Overton and Mark Wood.

Overton fell ill overnight, while Wood suffered an elbow injury during the first test.

The teams are playing a three-test series in the Caribbean.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us