England, Portugal and Egypt among five teams to seal World Cup knockout spots

June 26 : England, Portugal, Egypt, Ghana and Paraguay secured places in the World Cup Round of 32 on Friday before their final group matches after results elsewhere confirmed four points would be enough to progress.

• Uruguay's defeat by Spain and Cape Verde's draw with Saudi Arabia in Group H guaranteed qualification for the five teams.

• France will face Sweden in the Round of 32 after winning Group I.

• Germany will take on Paraguay in the last-32 after the South Americans advanced from Group D.