England prop Genge happy to be working with mentor Cockerill again
FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - England v Canada - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - July 10, 2021 England's Ellis Genge holding his boot during the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

28 Oct 2021 11:54PM (Updated: 29 Oct 2021 12:34AM)
England prop Ellis Genge is looking forward to working with mentor Richard Cockerill once again as part of the national team set-up ahead of the autumn internationals against Tonga, Australia and South Africa.

Genge, who has had a superb start to the domestic season with Leicester Tigers, was signed by Cockerill in 2016 when he was director of rugby at the club. Cockerill joined the England staff as a forwards coach last month.

"It's good (working with Cockerill). He's a little bit different to when I had him at Leicester, but the difference between club and international is a big jump," Genge, 26, told reporters on Thursday.

"He was a big pillar in my career, the one who brought me into the Leicester environment and treated me so well. If it wasn't for him I probably wouldn't be sat here."

England, who finished a disappointing fifth in the Six Nations, kick off the autumn series against Tonga on Nov. 6, before facing Australia (Nov. 13) and South Africa (Nov. 20).

Eddie Jones' 34-man squad are currently in a training camp in Jersey, with Genge adding that the mood amongst the players was upbeat following a series of unconventional training exercises earlier in the week.

The squad were split into teams and asked to swim a large paddle board more than 700 metres out to sea and back again, in a challenge designed to test them physically and mentally, focusing on their strategic communication skills.

"I'm a terrible swimmer so I was very pessimistic going into it but coming out the other end I got a big endorphin hit from winning so I guess there are no negatives to come from it," said Genge.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

