England prop Genge to miss Australia test due to COVID-19

England prop Ellis Genge will miss Saturday's autumn international test against Australia after testing positive for COVID-19, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said on Friday.

Genge, who had been named in the starting line-up for the Wallabies game at Twickenham Stadium, is the latest player to test positive after Joe Marler.

"Ellis Genge has tested positive for COVID. He returned a positive PCR result on Friday morning from a test taken on Thursday morning," the RFU said in a statement.

"He immediately went into isolation. No other positive test results were received among players or staff."

Last week, captain Owen Farrell rejoined the squad after returning a false positive COVID-19 test.

Coach Eddie Jones said Bevan Rodd will replace Genge in Saturday's line-up, with Trevor Davison named on the bench.

"It is a great opportunity for a young lad like Bevan Rodd to play his first Test at Twickenham against our arch enemies Australia, we have the greatest confidence in him," Jones said.

"We're disappointed for Ellis, he is such a big part of our team, but it is a great opportunity for the squad to step up."

