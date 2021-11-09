Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England prop Marler out of Australia test with COVID
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England prop Marler out of Australia test with COVID

England prop Marler out of Australia test with COVID

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - Autumn International - England v Tonga - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - November 6, England's Joe Marler celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

09 Nov 2021 08:59PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 08:57PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England prop Joe Marler has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday's autumn international series test against Australia, the team said in a statement on Tuesday.

Marler, 31, returned a positive lateral flow test on Monday and the result was confirmed through a PCR test on Tuesday. He will be required to isolate for 10 days.

"All of the England players and staff have undergone additional lateral flow testing - all of which returned negative results. Additional PCR testing has also taken place and (we) are awaiting results," the team added.

Marler came off the bench in England's 69-3 thrashing of Tonga https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-rugby-union-eng-ton-idUKKBN2HR0FQ at Twickenham last Saturday.

(Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us