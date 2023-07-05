Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England rest Anderson, Tongue for third Ashes test, Moeen and Wood included
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England rest Anderson, Tongue for third Ashes test, Moeen and Wood included

England rest Anderson, Tongue for third Ashes test, Moeen and Wood included

Cricket - Ashes - Third Test - England Practice Session - Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, Britain - July 5, 2023 England's James Anderson during practice Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

05 Jul 2023 06:54PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England have made three changes for the third Ashes test against Australia which begins in Headingley on Thursday with Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood named in the side as the hosts look to overturn a 2-0 deficit in the series.

Fast bowlers James Anderson and Josh Tongue have been rested while vice-captain Ollie Pope has been ruled out of the rest of the series after dislocating his shoulder, which requires surgery.

With Pope not in the squad, Harry Brook will be promoted to number three.

Moeen came out of retirement for the first test but the spinner injured his finger, sitting out the second encounter at Lord's.

Wood was not picked for the first two tests and England will welcome his fiery pace while Woakes's all-round ability will give the hosts depth in their batting lineup.

Anderson is England's leading wicket-taker in tests (688) but the 40-year-old struggled to make an impact in the series with just three wickets in the first two matches.

Tongue made his test debut against Ireland last month where he impressed with a five-wicket haul in the second innings and made his Ashes bow at Lord's, where he took five in two innings.

ENGLAND SQUAD: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Stuart Broad.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.