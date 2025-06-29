England retain Euro Under-21 title after Rowe extra time goal sinks Germany

BRATISLAVA :Jonathan Rowe came off the bench to score an extra-time goal which gave holders England a 3-2 win over Germany in the Under-21 European Championship final on Saturday after they had let slip a two-goal lead.

Lee Carsley's side retained the title won two years ago which brings England's total haul to four, but they were pushed all the way by a German side who came into the final as favourites and had beaten England in the group stage.

"I'm so happy for them; to be European champions for the second time is a great achievement and the challenge now is to do it again in two years," Carsley told Channel 4.

"I'm going to try and enjoy tonight. It's important. I love my job, I'm very proud of the job I do, I love working with the players. It's important they have a shandy or two tonight."

England took the lead in the fifth minute when Omari Hutchinson had his effort saved by the keeper and a defensive clearance fell to Harvey Elliot who had time and space to pick his spot and steer a low shot inside the near post.

Elliot began the move for England's second goal with a chipped pass into the path of James McAtee and when the midfielder found his route blocked by two defenders he laid off the ball to Hutchinson who drilled his strike through the keeper's legs.

Hutchinson somersaulted away in celebration after his 24th-minute goal but Germany pulled one back in added time before the break. Paul Nebel crossed from the wing and Nelson Weiper rose unchallenged to power a header past England keeper James Beadle.

The equaliser came in the 61st minute from a corner kick which went all the way to Nebel, out wide in the area, who pulled inside and drove the ball into the far top corner.

Both sides created further chances but extra time was needed and England went back in front within two minutes when substitute Tyler Morton floated a perfect ball into the box and the unmarked Rowe headed home.

"I came into the game with the mindset of doing anything I could to help the team," Rowe told Channel 4.

"I wasn't starting but I knew, at some point, all of us on the bench would have to come on, make a difference and help the team to push it over the line."

Rowe replaced Elliot at the end of normal time, making an immediate impact. After his goal there was no way back for Germany as England held firm under relentless pressure, with the Germans hitting the woodwork in added time.

The defeat brought the Germans' 20-game unbeaten run to an end. Their last loss came against England in the 2023 tournament and two years to the day since that game, England triumphed again.

England senior manager Thomas Tuchel was watching from the stands and the German, struggling to impress in his early days in charge, may well look to some of Carsley's side, and tactics, for a brighter English future.

"I've had a chance with the senior team and I love that, so the best thing I can do is help the pathway and try and help the senior team," Carsley said.