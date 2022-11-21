Logo
England romp to 3-0 halftime lead v Iran in Group B
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England's Raheem Sterling scores their third goal past Iran's Hossein Hosseini REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England's Declan Rice in action with Iran's Mehdi Taremi REUTERS/Lee Smith
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 General view as the big screen displays a England flag REUTERS/Lee Smith
21 Nov 2022 10:02PM (Updated: 21 Nov 2022 10:02PM)
DOHA : England cruised into a 3-0 halftime lead in their World Cup Group B opener against Iran on Monday with teenager Jude Bellingham scoring his first international goal and Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling also on target.

Bellingham headed in a cross from the left by Luke Shaw in the 35th minute to reward England's domination, Saka found the top corner with a left-foot shot in the 43rd minute and Sterling poked in a third from Harry Kane's pass two minutes later.

Iran suffered a torrid first half and had to replace goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand after he sustained a head injury following a collision with team mate Hosseini Majid, resulting in 14 minutes of stoppage time.

Source: Reuters

