Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England rope in Hussey, Saker as consultants for T20 World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England rope in Hussey, Saker as consultants for T20 World Cup

England rope in Hussey, Saker as consultants for T20 World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Australia Nets - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - June 26, 2018 Australia bowling coach David Saker Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England rope in Hussey, Saker as consultants for T20 World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Australia's Mike Hussey bowls the last over of the day during the third day's play of the third cricket test match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 5, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
14 Sep 2022 10:18PM (Updated: 14 Sep 2022 10:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

England have added former Australia batsman Michael Hussey and the ex-bowling coach David Saker to their backroom staff for the Twenty20 World Cup, the country's cricket board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Hussey, batting coach of Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings, and Australian Saker, who was England's bowling coach from 2010 to 2015, will work as consultants alongside head coach Matthew Mott.

"Saker will join the tourists in Pakistan for the seven-match tour preceding the World Cup," the ECB said in a statement, with Hussey coming on board for the tournament that gets underway in Australia on Oct. 16.

England, who have not won the T20 World Cup since 2009, also play Australia in a three-match series before kicking off their campaign against Afghanistan on Oct. 22.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.