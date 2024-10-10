England runs record will mean lot more with test victory, says Root

MULTAN, Pakistan : Joe Root became England's all-time top run scorer after he surpassed batting great Alastair Cook during the first test against Pakistan but the former captain put celebrations on the back-burner on Thursday as they wait to seal a famous victory.

Root's patient 262 in the first innings, combined with Harry Brook's blockbuster near-run-a-ball 317 propelled England to a mammoth total of 823-7 before they declared - their highest test total since the second World War.

Root's knock has placed him fifth on the all-time list with 12,664 runs and Cook also backed his former teammate to surpass Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar's record of 15,921 runs.

But Root's first priority is the test match with Pakistan reeling at 152-6. A result, that once looked improbable after nearly 1,400 runs were scored in the first innings on a flat track, now seems possible after Pakistan's top order collapse.

"They (records) are pretty cool things. It would mean a lot more if we can win this test match. You look at the situation where they had 556 on the scoreboard and to be ahead in the game is the best thing," Root told the BBC.

"It doesn't mean a lot at the moment. I feel like I am going to play a lot more cricket for England. It's obviously nice and I am sure when I finish my career, I will look back and feel good about it.

"It will be a nice thing to look back on at the right time. I want to contribute for a long while and make big scores like this one and hopefully win more test matches for England."

The celebrations were muted and the 33-year-old said there was a lack of emotion partly due to the heat.

"Just the amount of energy that is taken out of you playing in these conditions is huge. It's been quite pleasing to acclimatise and just drawing that mental resilience," Root added.

"I make sure I do the work and put myself in some really tough situations in training so that I am really ready for these conditions. I know I can bat for long periods of time and when it gets tough, I can get through it."

His 454 run-partnership with Brook is the fourth-highest in tests and Root said his fellow Yorkshireman was 'outstanding' with his triple-ton.

"Everyone who spends time on the wicket has looked good and made the most of a good batting wicket. It was nice for us to get together and keep the partnership going," he said.

"I think we keep each other going. We have a good laugh out there in the middle. We've played a lot of cricket together whether it be for Yorkshire or for England. He's fun to play with."