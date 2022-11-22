Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

England scorer Saka grateful for support after Euro 2020 shootout pain
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

England scorer Saka grateful for support after Euro 2020 shootout pain

England scorer Saka grateful for support after Euro 2020 shootout pain

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - November 21, 2022 England's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Paul Childs

22 Nov 2022 02:04AM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 02:17AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA: Winger Bukayo Saka thanked his England and Arsenal coaches, as well as family and friends, for helping him overcome his penalty shootout miss in the Euro 2020 final and recover to score twice in his country's World Cup opener against Iran on Monday.

Saka, speaking to reporters after England's 6-2 win, said the memory of missing in the shootout that saw Italy clinch the Euro title last year would be with him forever.

"But I am so blessed and so grateful to have coaching staff not only ... (manager) Gareth (Southgate) and the team at England but also at Arsenal, and my friends and my family put their arm around me ... and helped me to get back into a good place," he said.

"Every time I get the chance to wear the England shirt I always give 110 per cent and do my best to make the nation proud."

Saka and England team mates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were targeted by online abuse after they missed spot-kicks in the shootout loss to Italy at Wembley.

Watch all 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ LIVE on meWATCH. Visit mewatch.sg/fifaworldcup for details.
Source: Reuters

Related Topics

World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.