England secure dominant victory in second test to win series

:England finally faced some resistance from New Zealand in the shape of Tom Blundell's defiant century but dismissed the Black Caps for 259 to wrap up a thumping 323-run victory on the third day of the second test on Sunday.

The win in Wellington, seven days after an equally comfortable eight-wicket victory in Christchurch, ensured England a first series win in New Zealand since 2008 with the Hamilton test still to come.

Joe Root earlier secured his 36th test hundred before England skipper Ben Stokes declared on 427-6 to present the Blacks Caps with a mammoth target of 583.

Blundell bucked his recent form with a 102-ball 115 but the damage had already been done to the New Zealand top order by England's rampant seam attack.

When Blundell was dismissed by a fine catch from Ben Duckett off the bowling of spinner Shoaib Bashir in the first hour of the final session, the writing was on the wall for the home side at 237-7 with only bowlers to come.

Stokes (3-5) brought himself on for the first time to remove Matt Henry for four with his fourth delivery and ended Nathan Smith's innings on 42 in his second over.

He delivered the coup de grace for England's biggest ever victory by runs over New Zealand when Tim Southee swung big looking for a six but only managed to find Chris Woakes at deep midwicket.

England had resumed on a blustery morning at Basin Reserve on 378-5 looking to quickly inflate their already imposing lead of 533 before sending the Blacks Caps in to bat.

The orthodox Root has not been the most natural player of the "Bazball" style of aggressive batting England have played under coach Brendon McCullum.

The 33-year-old, however, showed a flash of creativity to secure his 127-ball century with a glorious reverse-ramp for the 10th of the 11 fours in his knock.

After Root edged behind for 106, Stokes raced off the field unbeaten on 49 keen to get his bowlers out and stuck in to the Black Caps.

Woakes did the early damage by bowling the hapless Devon Conway for a five-ball duck and having Kane Williamson caught behind off a thin edge for four.

The impressive Brydon Carse chipped in with a brilliant caught-and-bowled dismissal of Tom Latham for 24 before giving Ollie Pope more catching practice behind the stumps to remove Rachin Ravindra for six.

Daryl Mitchell and Blundell put together a stand of 47 for the fifth wicket before the former was caught behind off an outside edge for 32 to give first-innings hat-trick hero Gus Atkinson a wicket.

Blundell's run-a-ball innings was a rare highlight at Basin Reserve for New Zealand, who had been outplayed by England with both bat and ball for most of the match.

He was dropped by Jacob Bethell at third slip before he had a run on the board and there was an element of good fortune to the two runs off an inside edge that got him to his hundred.

He pushed his luck too far on the delivery that ended his innings, the attempted scoop coming off Pope's glove for Duckett to tap into the air and take at the second attempt.