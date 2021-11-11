Logo
England set New Zealand 167 to win T20 World Cup semi-final
11 Nov 2021 12:04AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2021 11:58PM)
ABU DHABI : Moeen Ali smashed 51 not out and Dawid Malan made 41 to help former champions England post 166-4 against New Zealand in the first Twenty20 World Cup semi-final in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Put into bat, England were 67-2 at the halfway stage of their innings and reached the 100-mark in 14 overs, kept in check by New Zealand's tight bowling and sharp fielding.

Moeen smashed two sixes and three fours in his unbeaten 37-ball knock.

Pakistan face Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday.

(Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Abu Dhabi; editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

