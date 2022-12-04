Logo
England set Pakistan 343 to win Rawalpindi test
Sport

England set Pakistan 343 to win Rawalpindi test

Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 4, 2022 England's players celebrate the dismissal of Agha Salman REUTERS/Tanveer Shahzad NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 3, 2022 Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot REUTERS/Tanveer Shahzad NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 3, 2022 Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot REUTERS/Tanveer Shahzad NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 3, 2022 England's James Anderson and Ben Duckett celebrate the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan REUTERS/Tanveer Shahzad NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Cricket - First Test - England v Pakistan - Pindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, Pakistan - December 3, 2022 England's Jack Leach and Ben Duckett celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq REUTERS/Tanveer Shahzad NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
04 Dec 2022 02:37PM (Updated: 04 Dec 2022 06:33PM)
RAWALPINDI, Pakistan :England declared their second innings on 264-7 to set Pakistan a victory target of 343 in the first test in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Harry Brook (87), Joe Root (73) and Zak Crawley (50) scored half-centuries for England who amassed 657 in their first innings.

Naseem Shah, Mohammad Ali and Zahir Mahmood claimed two wickets apiece for Pakistan who conceded a 78-run lead to England.

England, on their first test tour of Pakistan since 2005, will also play matches in Multan and Karachi.

Source: Reuters

