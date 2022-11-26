England showed grit not zip against US, Southgate says

AL KHOR, Qatar : England's performance in a 0-0 draw with the United States at the World Cup on Friday failed to match the attacking standards in their opening 6-2 win against Iran, but grinding out results was key to tournaments too, coach Gareth Southgate said.

"Yes, we lacked a little bit of zip and quality in the final third and we weren’t able to open up, to create really good chances. But we had to show another side of ourselves," Southgate told reporters.

He praised his players resilience in defence as they withstood a string of corners and set-pieces by a U.S. side that grew in confidence throughout the game and came closest to winning the contest.

"To be a successful team at a tournament, you have to show those different faces and we did that tonight," Southgate said.

"I'm sure there'll be a lot of noise about the performance. But not many teams go through World Cups and get nine points in the group."