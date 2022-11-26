Logo
Sport

England showed grit not zip against US, Southgate says
England showed grit not zip against US, Southgate says

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England's Harry Kane reacts after missing a chance to score REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England's Jordan Pickford in action REUTERS/Matthew Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England's Jordan Henderson in action with Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah of the U.S. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans in Manchester watch England v United States - Depot Mayfield, Manchester, Britain - November 25, 2022 England fans react after the match Action Images via Reuters/Ed Sykes
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group B - England v United States - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 25, 2022 England manager Gareth Southgate and assistant manager Steve Holland applaud fans after the match REUTERS/John Sibley
26 Nov 2022 06:28AM (Updated: 26 Nov 2022 06:37AM)
AL KHOR, Qatar : England's performance in a 0-0 draw with the United States at the World Cup on Friday failed to match the attacking standards in their opening 6-2 win against Iran, but grinding out results was key to tournaments too, coach Gareth Southgate said.

"Yes, we lacked a little bit of zip and quality in the final third and we weren’t able to open up, to create really good chances. But we had to show another side of ourselves," Southgate told reporters.

He praised his players resilience in defence as they withstood a string of corners and set-pieces by a U.S. side that grew in confidence throughout the game and came closest to winning the contest.

"To be a successful team at a tournament, you have to show those different faces and we did that tonight," Southgate said.

"I'm sure there'll be a lot of noise about the performance. But not many teams go through World Cups and get nine points in the group."

Source: Reuters

