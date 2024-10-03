England skipper Buttler fit for West Indies white-ball tour

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler will return to the side for their One-Day International and Twenty20 tour of the West Indies later in October after recovering from a calf injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old wicketkeeper-batter missed England's T20 and ODI series against Australia due to the same injury. England tied the three-match T20 1-1 and lost the five-match ODI series 3-2 against Australia.

Jafer Chohan, John Turner and Dan Mousley are the three uncapped players in the 14-member squad.

"An initial 14-player squad has been selected, which will be supplemented with two players from the test squad in Pakistan," the ECB said in a statement.

"A decision on the two players to join the white-ball squad in the Caribbean is to be made after selection for the third test in Rawalpindi, which begins on Thursday, Oct. 24."

England will play the West Indies in three ODIs, starting Oct. 31, followed by five T20s beginning on Nov. 9. The three-week tour will take place in Antigua, Barbados and St Lucia.

ENGLAND SQUAD FOR WEST INDIES TOUR:

Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley and John Turner.

TOUR SCHEDULE:

1st ODI: West Indies v England; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – Thursday, Oct. 31 (1800 GMT)

2nd ODI: West Indies v England; Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua – Saturday, Nov. 2 (1330 GMT)

3rd ODI: West Indies v England; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – Wednesday, Nov. 6 (1800 GMT).

1st T20: West Indies v England; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – Saturday, Nov. 9 (2000 GMT)

2nd T20: West Indies v England; Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados – Sunday, Nov. 10 (2000 GMT)

3rd T20: West Indies v England; Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia – Thursday, Nov. 14 (2000 GMT)

4th T20: West Indies v England; Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia – Saturday, Nov. 16 (2000 GMT)

5th T20: West Indies v England; Beausejour Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia – Sunday, Nov. 17 (2000 GMT).