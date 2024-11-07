Logo
England squad for Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group F - Finland v England - Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Helsinki, Finland - October 13, 2024 England interim manager Lee Carsley reacts after the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

07 Nov 2024 10:09PM
The following are the players called up by interim manager Lee Carsley for England's Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ezri Konsa, Rico Lewis, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Dominic Solanke, Ollie Watkins

Source: Reuters

