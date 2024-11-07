England squad for Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland

The following are the players called up by interim manager Lee Carsley for England's Nations League matches against Greece and Ireland.

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Levi Colwill, Marc Guehi, Lewis Hall, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ezri Konsa, Rico Lewis, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Conor Gallagher, Morgan Gibbs-White, Angel Gomes, Curtis Jones, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka, Dominic Solanke, Ollie Watkins