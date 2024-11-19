Logo
England striker Hemp undergoes knee surgery, Man City confirm
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Women - England Training - St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - October 24, 2024 England's Lauren Hemp during training Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra/File Photo

19 Nov 2024 06:52PM
LONDON : Manchester City forward Lauren Hemp faces a spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery, the Women's Super League club said on Tuesday.

The England international missed last week's Women's Champions League victory against Hammarby.

City said in a statement that the surgery had been successful and Hemp would return to the City Football Academy to work closely with the club's medical team on her rehabilitation.

Hemp, whose last appearance came in a 4-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, has scored twice and has seven assists in all competitions so far this season.

Source: Reuters

