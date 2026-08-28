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England take quick Pakistan wickets after being bowled out for 290
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England take quick Pakistan wickets after being bowled out for 290

England take quick Pakistan wickets after being bowled out for 290
Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 28, 2026 England players appeal unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Azan Awais Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
England take quick Pakistan wickets after being bowled out for 290
Cricket - Second Test - England v Pakistan - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - August 28, 2026 England's Josh Tongue celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
28 Aug 2026 09:04PM
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LONDON, Aug 28 : Josh Tongue struck with the last ball before lunch to leave Pakistan reeling on 16-2 in reply to England's 290 all out on the second day of the second test at Lord's on Friday.

Tongue had earlier scored an impressive 30 not out in a last-wicket stand of 47 with Gus Atkinson to frustrate Pakistan and boost England from their overnight 248-9.

Pakistan faced an awkward hour before the lunch break and struggled as England's pace attack, led by an electrifying spell by Jofra Archer, probed for early wickets.

Archer had Shan Masood nicking a 91mph delivery behind to Jamie Smith before Tongue removed Abdullah Shafique, given out after a review showed he had edged an attempted drive.

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• England added 42 runs to their overnight total to frustrate Pakistan.

• Atkinson eventually out for 45 from 46 balls, hitting an Ali Usman delivery down the ground to a waiting Mohammad Ali.

• Pakistan lose two wickets before lunch.

• Jofra Archer produces a lightning-fast spell and makes an early breakthrough by having Masood caught behind.

• Atkinson thinks he has Azan Awais caught behind but Pakistan successfully review.

• But Tongue returns for a second spell before the interval and takes the wicket of Shafique.

Source: Reuters
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