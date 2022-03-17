Logo
England target score of 500 as newcomer Fisher's family cash in
Cricket - Second Test - West Indies v England - The Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados - March 16, 2022 England's Joe Root in action Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

17 Mar 2022 09:29AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2022 09:29AM)
England will target a first innings score of around 500 before having a crack at some weary West Indies batters on day two of the second test on Thursday, according to the team's batting coach Marcus Trescothick.

After a largely frustrating day in the field on Wednesday as England advanced to 244 for three, West Indies will likely have to spend several more hours in the field before finally getting their turn to bat at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

"West Indies lads hopefully will be tired by the end of the day and mentally we'll put them under pressure with that big score hopefully," Trescothick told BBC.

England's bowlers, meanwhile, had the luxury of putting their feet up on the first day as Joe Root ran up an unbeaten century with able assistance from Dan Lawrence (91) and Alex Lees (30).

"What more do you want apart from the ball nipping all over the place (than to) sit up there for a day and a half and then go out to bowl with 500 on the board hopefully. That will be the ideal for them," Trescothick said.

The England batting performance delayed the on-field debuts of test newcomers Matt Fisher and Saqib Mahmood, who will be raring to go when they finally get the ball in their hands for a crack at the West Indies batters.

The pace duo won their call-ups due when Mark Wood was ruled out with an elbow injury, while Craig Overton fell ill on the eve of the match.

Fisher's selection reportedly allowed his family to cash in, literally, on a long shot bet made a decade ago.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Fisher was aged 14 when his mother and brothers placed 100 pounds ($130) on him at 50/1 to represent England one day.

Even with inflation factored in, that is a nice return.

($1 = 0.7607 pounds)

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; editing by Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

