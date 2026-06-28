Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Logo

Sport

England test captain Stokes to retire from international cricket
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China artificial intelligence Indonesia Malaysia podcasts Wellness Thailand Japan
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

England test captain Stokes to retire from international cricket

England test captain Stokes to retire from international cricket
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 28, 2026 England's Ben Stokes Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England test captain Stokes to retire from international cricket
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 28, 2026 Fans in the stands applaud England's Ben Stokes after he announces his retirement from international cricket Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England test captain Stokes to retire from international cricket
Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 28, 2026 England's Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from International Cricket Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
28 Jun 2026 10:34PM (Updated: 28 Jun 2026 10:48PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

June 28 : England test captain Ben Stokes will retire from international cricket after the ongoing test match against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Sunday, bringing the curtain down on a career that included the 2019 World Cup triumph and one of the most celebrated Ashes innings of the modern era at Headingley that same year.

When the news was announced at Trent Bridge during play it drew a standing ovation from the crowd, and Stokes took a wicket with his first ball afterwards.

The 35-year-old, who made his international debut in 2011, has captained England's test team since 2022.

A talismanic figure known for his fearless batting and defiant leadership, helped England win their first 50-over World Cup seven years ago with an unbeaten 84 in the final.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

His unbeaten 135 at Headingley the same summer, which guided England to a one-wicket win over Australia after they had been bowled out for 67 in the first innings, is widely regarded as one of the greatest test innings of all time.

"Ben Stokes leaves the international game as one of England's greatest ever cricketers and one of the defining figures of his generation," ECB chair Richard Thompson said in a statement.

"His performances under pressure, his relentless competitiveness and his ability to produce the extraordinary when it matters most have given me and millions of other fans memories that will endure forever."

(Writing by Chiranjit Ojha and Hugh Lawson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement