England test captain Stokes returns to action after facial surgery

May 7 : England test captain Ben Stokes is set to play for the first time since suffering a fractured cheekbone while training in February when his team Durham visit Worcestershire in the County Championship from Friday.

Media reports said Stokes was struck by a ball during a net session, sustaining bruises, cuts and a broken cheekbone. He underwent facial surgery soon after.

The 34-year-old has now completed his recovery from the surgery, Durham said in a statement on Thursday.

Stokes last appeared for England against Australia in January. England play their next test against New Zealand at Lord's from June 4.