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England test captaincy would be a privilege, says Brook
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England test captaincy would be a privilege, says Brook

England test captaincy would be a privilege, says Brook

Cricket - England v New Zealand - Third Test - Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain - June 26, 2026 England's Ben Stokes celebrates the wicket of Will O'Rourke with Harry Brook after a catch by Emilio Gay Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

01 Jul 2026 11:31AM
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July 1 : Harry Brook said it would be an honour to captain England's test team if asked and believes he can handle the demands of leading his country across all three formats.

Brook, England's current white-ball skipper, served as vice-captain under Ben Stokes for the 2-1 test series defeat by New Zealand on home soil.

Stokes, who has announced his retirement from international cricket, is among those to have tipped the 27-year-old to lead the test side. 

"I don't think you can turn down being an England test captain," Brook told reporters on Tuesday.

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"It would be an honour and a privilege to be test captain – the pinnacle of our sport. It's not up to me to make that decision. It's up to people well above me. I'd be happy to do it if I did get asked.

"I'm not saying it would be easy, but I definitely do think it is possible (to be a three-format captain)," Brook said.

"The fact I don't play franchise cricket means there are periods in my calendar when I wouldn't be playing cricket.

"I'd be focusing on my fitness and getting ready to play all three formats, which has been a dream of mine since I could speak or walk. If I am or I'm not captain for England in test cricket, I'd be happy to just still be playing for England."

Brook next leads England's T20 side in a five-match series against India beginning later on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
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