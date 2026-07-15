England together and blocking out the noise ahead of Argentina showdown

ATLANTA, July 14 : Media speculation comes with the territory for England players but defender Ezri Konsa said they were ignoring outside noise as they prepare for Wednesday's World Cup clash with Argentina and teammate Marc Guehi agreed they had never been more together.

England beat Norway to reach the semi-finals, but much was made in the aftermath of a difference in opinion between manager Thomas Tuchel and midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Tuchel was unhappy with the performance, while Bellingham, scorer of both goals in the 2-1 extra-time win, questioned whether the coach knew what it was like to play in those conditions and against strong players.

"I think for us, outside noise is always going to happen," Konsa told reporters on Tuesday.

"But you have to be able to block it out. We've been in the game a long time now and we know what comes with it. We have a great group, we're all together, there's been no issues.

Fellow defender Guehi had plenty of praise for the German manager, and spoke of the squad's unity.

"He's brought a lot in terms of his energy on and off the field," he said of Tuchel.

"I think he's created a squad where there's a big togetherness and real belief in what we're doing at the moment, and everyone's behind him.

"There's never been more of a time where we were together, to be honest. After that game, I think it just brought everyone together."

In the next room inside Atlanta Stadium, Tuchel was told at his press conference about the players praising the togetherness he had instilled in the team.

"I have just reinforced the belief that deep down football is still about being together and it's a team effort," Tuchel said.

"It's not only us, I think the whole World Cup showed all superstars committed to the team idea, committed to the team spirit, committed to the idea to play for their country.

"It's just outstanding mentality, mostly behind closed doors. The team is absolutely ready to give everything every single time, and they simply don't give in. This is the key attribute of our team, which makes me very proud."

If England get past holders Argentina, they will meet Spain in a repeat of the Euro 2024 final, which the Spanish won.

Spain beat France 2-0 in Tuesday's semi-final while England were on their way to Atlanta from their base in Kansas.

Guehi was asked if he had seen the game.

"No, I didn't watch it," he replied. "I was sleeping on the plane."