England toil as India ease to 78-0 after being put in to bat
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 23, 2025 England's Ben Stokes reacts after bowling Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 23, 2025 India's KL Rahul in action Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 23, 2025 India's Yashasvi Jaiswal in action as he ducks a bouncer bowled by England's Jofra Archer Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 23, 2025 Spectators display England flags as they watch the match from the Hilton Garden Inn hotel from rooms balconys with a view of the pitch Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fourth Test - England v India - Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain - July 23, 2025 India's KL Rahul looks on as Yashasvi Jaiswal looks at his bat after it broke while playing a shot from a ball bowled by England's Chris Woakes Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
23 Jul 2025 08:27PM
MANCHESTER, England :England struggled to trouble India's openers after putting the touring side in to bat in the fourth test at Old Trafford on Wednesday, as they cruised through to lunch on 78-0.

Leading 2-1 in the five-test series, risk-taking England skipper Ben Stokes ignored historical precedent after winning the toss for the fourth successive match - no side winning the toss and bowling first has ever won a test at Old Trafford.

Stokes cited the favourable bowling conditions as the reason behind his decision, but when the match got under way, England's bowlers had little joy.

KL Rahul looked untroubled as he passed 1,000 test runs in England - only the fifth Indian to do so - while partner Yashasvi Jaiswal overcame a broken bat to blunt the home attack.

England did keep their frustrations under control, and there was no repeat of the feisty clashes between the teams in the third test at Lord's, with Rahul unbeaten on 40 and Jaiswal on 36 at the interval.

Source: Reuters
