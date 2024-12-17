England in tough Women's Euro 2025 group with France, Dutch and Wales

:European champions England will renew their rivalry with France and the Netherlands and also clash with debutants Wales in the group stage of the Women's Euro 2025 tournament after the draw was made in Lausanne, Switzerland on Monday.

Despite being the holders, Sarina Wiegman's England team were placed in Pot 2 of the draw after finishing second behind France in their Euro qualifying group, with the two teams splitting their qualifying games with identical 2-1 scores.

Familiar foes the Netherlands kept the Lionesses out of the Paris Olympics by finishing ahead of them in the Women's Nations League.

Rhian Wilkinson's Wales side booked their first Euro berth by beating Ireland 3-2 on aggregate in a playoff. England and Wales will meet on July 13 in St Gallen.

World Cup winners Spain were drawn in Group B with Portugal, Belgium and Italy.

Eight-times European champions Germany are in Group C with Poland, Denmark and Sweden.

The 16-team tournament will take place in Switzerland from July 2 to 27, with Basel hosting the final. The top two in each group qualify for the quarter-finals.

GROUP A

Switzerland

Norway

Iceland

Finland

GROUP B

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Italy

GROUP C

Germany

Poland

Denmark

Sweden

GROUP D

France

England

Wales

Netherlands